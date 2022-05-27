Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #17, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
4,031 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict OHCHR – May 2022
6.7 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries UNHCR – May 2022 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine IOM – May 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine UN – April 2022
6.9 MILLION People Reached by Humanitarian Actors in Ukraine UN – May 2022
The GoRF invasion of Ukraine displaces nearly 15 million people, bringing the total number of individuals displaced globally to approximately 100 million people for the first time in recorded history.
Persistent GoRF bombardment of Luhansk Oblast’s Severodonetsk city and nearby areas in eastern Ukraine hinders civilian evacuations.
The GoRF renews attacks on Kharkiv Oblast’s Kharkiv city, as the countrywide civilian death toll surpasses 4,000.
International donors—including the USG— mark three months since the GoRF invasion with a joint statement calling on parties to the conflict to protect civilians and humanitarian aid workers.