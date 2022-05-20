Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #16, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
3,838 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – May 2022
6.4 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – May 2022
8 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – May 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
6.4 MILLION People Reached by Humanitarian Actors in Ukraine
UN – May 2022
The GoRF invasion results in nearly 8,200 casualties, including 3,838 deaths, as humanitarian conditions worsen in eastern and southern Ukraine.
SYG António Guterres urges the GoRF to permit the safe and secure export of grain stored in Ukrainian ports to prevent further deterioration in global food security.
ERW and mines, including from cluster munitions, threaten civilian safety in conflict-affected areas.
Conflict-related damage disrupts access to safe drinking water across eastern Ukraine, including for the estimated 170,000 civilians remaining in Mariupol.