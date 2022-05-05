Ukraine + 7 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #14, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
3,280 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – May 2022
5.7 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – May 2022
7.7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – April 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
USAID Administrator Samantha Power announces nearly $387 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine on May 5.
DART staff visit Lviv city to discuss humanitarian conditions and coordinate response activities with UN and INGO partners.
The ICRC and UN evacuate hundreds of people from Mariupol city and Azovstal steel plant, as well as areas of Zaporizhzhya.
Relief actors reach 4.1 million people with humanitarian assistance, representing nearly half of the 8.7 million people targeted for assistance by the UN.