Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #14, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Situation Report
SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3,280 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – May 2022

5.7 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – May 2022

7.7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – April 2022

8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022

  • USAID Administrator Samantha Power announces nearly $387 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine on May 5.

  • DART staff visit Lviv city to discuss humanitarian conditions and coordinate response activities with UN and INGO partners.

  • The ICRC and UN evacuate hundreds of people from Mariupol city and Azovstal steel plant, as well as areas of Zaporizhzhya.

  • Relief actors reach 4.1 million people with humanitarian assistance, representing nearly half of the 8.7 million people targeted for assistance by the UN.

