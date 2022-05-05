Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #14, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3,280 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict

OHCHR – May 2022

5.7 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – May 2022

7.7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – April 2022

8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – April 2022

USAID Administrator Samantha Power announces nearly $387 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Ukraine on May 5.

DART staff visit Lviv city to discuss humanitarian conditions and coordinate response activities with UN and INGO partners.

The ICRC and UN evacuate hundreds of people from Mariupol city and Azovstal steel plant, as well as areas of Zaporizhzhya.