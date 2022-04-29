Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #13, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,899 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict

OHCHR – April 2022

5.4 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – April 2022

7.7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – April 2022

8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – April 2022

• The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths, generate further population displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs countrywide.

• Following days of GoRF attacks, President Zelenskyy announces plans to evacuate civilians who have been trapped in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant for two months.

• UN releases a revised Ukraine Flash Appeal and Ukraine Regional Refugee Response Plan, both reflecting expanded humanitarian needs.

• With support from USAID/BHA and other donors, WFP reaches approximately 2.7 million people with in-kind food assistance and cash distributions from late February to late April.