Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #13, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,899 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – April 2022
5.4 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – April 2022
7.7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – April 2022
8.7 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – April 2022
• The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths, generate further population displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs countrywide.
• Following days of GoRF attacks, President Zelenskyy announces plans to evacuate civilians who have been trapped in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant for two months.
• UN releases a revised Ukraine Flash Appeal and Ukraine Regional Refugee Response Plan, both reflecting expanded humanitarian needs.
• With support from USAID/BHA and other donors, WFP reaches approximately 2.7 million people with in-kind food assistance and cash distributions from late February to late April.