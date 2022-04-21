Ukraine + 7 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,345 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – April 2022

5.1 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – April 2022

7.7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – April 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022

  • The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths, generate further population displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs countrywide.

  • Conflict has disrupted access to water for more than 6 million people across Ukraine, according to UNICEF.

  • Food security conditions among many poor households will likely deteriorate to Crisis levels without the provision of emergency food assistance, FEWS NET reports.

  • With support from USAID/BHA and other donors, WFP had reached nearly 1.6 million individuals with in-kind food assistance and cash distributions from February 24 to April 16.

