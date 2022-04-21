Ukraine + 7 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
2,345 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – April 2022
5.1 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – April 2022
7.7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – April 2022
6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022
The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths, generate further population displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs countrywide.
Conflict has disrupted access to water for more than 6 million people across Ukraine, according to UNICEF.
Food security conditions among many poor households will likely deteriorate to Crisis levels without the provision of emergency food assistance, FEWS NET reports.
With support from USAID/BHA and other donors, WFP had reached nearly 1.6 million individuals with in-kind food assistance and cash distributions from February 24 to April 16.