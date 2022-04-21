Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #12, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2,345 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict

OHCHR – April 2022

5.1 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – April 2022

7.7 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – April 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – March 2022

The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths, generate further population displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs countrywide.

Conflict has disrupted access to water for more than 6 million people across Ukraine, according to UNICEF.

Food security conditions among many poor households will likely deteriorate to Crisis levels without the provision of emergency food assistance, FEWS NET reports.