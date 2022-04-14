Ukraine + 7 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1,964 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – April 2022

4.7 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – April 2022

7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – April 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022

  • The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate further population displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.

  • The GoU has evacuated more than 14,000 people from conflict-affected areas of eastern Ukraine in recent days.

  • Food security actors, including USAID/BHA partners, reach approximately 2 million individuals with food assistance amid growing food insecurity.

