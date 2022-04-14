Ukraine + 7 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #11, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
1,964 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – April 2022
4.7 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – April 2022
7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – April 2022
6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022
The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate further population displacement, and exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.
The GoU has evacuated more than 14,000 people from conflict-affected areas of eastern Ukraine in recent days.
Food security actors, including USAID/BHA partners, reach approximately 2 million individuals with food assistance amid growing food insecurity.