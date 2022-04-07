Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1,611 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict

OHCHR – April 2022

4.3 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries

UNHCR – April 2022

7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – April 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – March 2022

The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate further population displacement, damage civilian infrastructure, and exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.

On April 4, unknown actors temporarily detained ICRC staff traveling to the besieged city of Mariupol, preventing the aid workers from facilitating the evacuation of civilians.

Conflict has disrupted access to primary health services in Ukraine as health care providers prioritize treatment for conflict-related injuries.