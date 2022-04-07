Ukraine + 7 more

Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #10, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1,611 Civilian Deaths Resulting from the Conflict
OHCHR – April 2022

4.3 MILLION Refugees Fleeing Ukraine to Neighboring Countries
UNHCR – April 2022

7.1 MILLION People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – April 2022

6 MILLION People Identified to Receive Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – March 2022

  • The GoRF war against Ukraine continues to result in civilian deaths and generate further population displacement, damage civilian infrastructure, and exacerbate humanitarian needs across the country.

  • On April 4, unknown actors temporarily detained ICRC staff traveling to the besieged city of Mariupol, preventing the aid workers from facilitating the evacuation of civilians.

  • Conflict has disrupted access to primary health services in Ukraine as health care providers prioritize treatment for conflict-related injuries.

  • Persistent attacks against aid workers in Ukraine prompt concerns over the operating environment and sustained humanitarian access.

