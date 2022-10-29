Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6,374

Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict

OHCHR – October 2022

7.7 MILLION

Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe

UNHCR – October 2022

6.2 MILLION

People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine

IOM – September 2022

17.7 MILLION

People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

UN – August 2022

13.5 MILLION

People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine

OCHA – October 2022

GoRF attacks on critical civilian infrastructure since October 10 have resulted in widespread utility outages across Ukraine, potentially exacerbating humanitarian needs ahead of the winter season.

GoRF attacks from October 1 to 23 resulted in at least 230 civilian deaths and injury to nearly 680 additional individuals.