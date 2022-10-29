Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE
6,374
Civilian Deaths Resulting From the Conflict
OHCHR – October 2022
7.7 MILLION
Refugees From Ukraine Recorded Across Europe
UNHCR – October 2022
6.2 MILLION
People Internally Displaced Across Ukraine
IOM – September 2022
17.7 MILLION
People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
UN – August 2022
13.5 MILLION
People Reached With Humanitarian Assistance in Ukraine
OCHA – October 2022
-
GoRF attacks on critical civilian infrastructure since October 10 have resulted in widespread utility outages across Ukraine, potentially exacerbating humanitarian needs ahead of the winter season.
-
GoRF attacks from October 1 to 23 resulted in at least 230 civilian deaths and injury to nearly 680 additional individuals.
-
USG implementing partners deliver lifesaving humanitarian assistance in newly accessible areas of Ukraine via convoy, including areas of Kharkiv and Kherson.