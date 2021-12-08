Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

2.9 MILLION Estimated People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance UN – November 2021

1.8 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance UN – November 2021

1.4 MILLION People Targeted for Protection Interventions UN – November 2021

1.2 MILLION People Targeted for Health Interventions UN – November 2021

143,000 IDPs Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance UN – November 202

• The UN launched the 2022 HRP for Ukraine on November 30, requesting $190 million to respond to the needs of 1.8 million individuals in eastern Ukraine.

• Increased hostilities in eastern Ukraine in October and November resulted in casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, including critical WASH facilities.

• Ukraine’s COVID-19 outbreak surged in October and November, with transmission and mortality rates reaching record highs.