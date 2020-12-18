Ukraine + 1 more
Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
On November 26, the UN launched the 2021 Ukraine HRP, calling for $168 million to support conflict-affected populations in eastern Ukraine.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased in October and November, straining Ukraine’s health care system and compounding existing humanitarian challenges.
COVID-19-related movement restrictions along the line of contact continue to impede civilian movement and humanitarian access in NGCAs.