Ukraine - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Leaders of the Normandy Four countries—comprising the Government of the Republic of France, Government of the Federal Republic of Germany, Government of the Russian Federation, and Government of Ukraine (GoU)—met in France in December to make progress towards a comprehensive peace deal and improved humanitarian conditions in conflict-affected areas of eastern Ukraine. Parties to the conflict agreed to release additional detainees, open a new civilian crossing point along the contact line separating government-controlled areas (GCAs) and non-government controlled-areas (NGCAs) in eastern Ukraine, and withdraw additional military forces from areas near the contact line.

Humanitarian actors reported relatively improved security conditions in conflict-affected areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in 2019 compared to 2018. A security-focused international non-governmental organization (INGO) recorded a 22 percent decrease in security incidents and a 44 percent decrease in conflict-related civilian casualties in 2019. However, conflict continues to adversely affect civilian infrastructure, freedom of movement, and access to essential services, including education, health care, and safe drinking water.

The UN released the 2020 Ukraine Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) on January 29, requesting $158 million to support 2 million conflict-affected individuals with emergency assistance. The scope of the 2020 HRP represents a slight decrease from the 2019 HRP, which requested $162 million to support 2.3 million conflict-affected individuals.