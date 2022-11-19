Ukraine: Collective Site Monitoring (CSM) - Round 4: October 2022

Summary of Findings

Out of 1,346 assessed sites, 1,111 (83%) were actively hosting IDPs, while 235 (17%) were empty but ready to host them. Sixty percent of the assessed collective sites were established in educational premises (i.e., schools, kindergartens and dormitories). More than half (67%) of the CSs reported being able to perform the original function of the building while hosting IDPs. The site managers also reported that the residing IDPs were charged for staying (8%) and/or utilities (7%).

Older adults, female-headed households, and people with serious medical conditions were reportedly the most frequent vulnerable populations present at the CSs. Few unaccompanied children cases were reported by KIs, mostly in Zaporizka (8%) and Chernivetska (6%) oblasts.

Fifty-five percent of the CSs declared not receiving humanitarian assistance in the last 14 days prior to the data collection.

In particular, it was reported by site managers in Odeska (77%) and Khmelnytska (55%) oblasts, where the indicated proportion of CSs reported not receiving any assistance during the mentioned period. Food products (58%), hygiene items (54%), sleeping items (26%) and cooking items (13%) remained the most frequent type of aid the CSs reportedly received. Nearly all other types of assistance were reportedly received by less than 10% of the CSs. In turn, food products (32%), bed mettresses (30%) and kitchen support (30%) were among the most urgent reported needs. Generators were reported by 21% of the KIs, which is higher than the proportion in R1 (6%), R2 (12%) and R3 (9%). This increase may be explained by the power cuts after strikes on plants in many regions of Ukraine.