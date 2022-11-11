Ukraine: Collective Site Monitoring (CSM) - Comparative Analysis Brief: June–September 2022

Introduction

The Collective Site Monitoring (CSM) is an initiative of the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, implemented by REACH and supported by cluster members. The CSM is a multisectoral monthly assessment that aims to inform a wide range of partners with basic information on key sectoral indicators related to the shelter and protection of IDPs in Ukraine. Data is collected through a combination of in-person and remote interviews with site managers (key informant interviews, or KIIs). One key informant is interviewed per site.

This comparative analysis brief highlights the main trends identified over the three rounds of CSM: June, July, and August-September.

The CSM follows up from a consolidated mapping of collective sites across Ukraine. Through the support of CCCM cluster partners, as of 30 September, the master list contained 7,234 collective sites.

The sites assessed over the three rounds of the CSM (n=2,907) correspond to 40% of all the sites mapped.

Findings across three rounds were compared to provide additional insights on changes in site-level needs over time, as well as the effectiveness of the response in meeting those needs. Sites were sampled purposively, thus findings should be read as indicative rather than representative.

Sites assessed in Round 3, interviewed in previous rounds, answered a shortened version of the CSM questionnaire (with a focus on IDP population demographic characteristics, vulnerabilities, movement intentions, and top priority needs).