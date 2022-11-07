Ukraine: Cold Spot Risk Assessment Winterization 2022/23, Factsheet - November 2022

Introduction

In their flash update from 17th October 2022, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) highlighted the ongoing winterization efforts to help at least 2.4 million Ukrainians prepare for the upcoming cold conditions. Overall capacity to cope with cold temperatures is being further impaired by ongoing destruction and failure of infrastructures (e.g., electricity, water, heating) (UNOCHA 2022). The combination of more severe climatic conditions and considerable damage to infrastructure and private houses caused by hostilities can potentially further aggravate vulnerabilities of the affected population exposed to low winter temperatures.

Conflict escalation and ongoing hostilities has caused significant damage to public utilities, gas and energy infrastructure in most oblasts putting the population at risk of losing access to heating due to potential war-related damage to centralized heating systems or energy infrastructure. In addition, hostilities lead to the inability to repair damage, thus further impacting functionality of these systems (REACH 2022a). Those impacts have been putting a growing number of people at risk of having insufficient heating or insulation to cope with cold temperatures. The approaching winter conditions are particularly concerning for IDPs living in collective centers and people living in damaged homes or homes needing renovation, especially in rural areas (ACAPS 2022). Winterization needs therefore include but are not limited to repairing damaged buildings (e.g., broken windows) and bomb shelters, restoring infrastructures, providing cash assistance and supporting preparations for an influx of new IDPs. 6.2 million Ukrainian are already internally displaced and some oblasts expect that many more could arrive before winter. This expected wave of displacement before the start of the winter could increase the impacts of winter-related hazards on vulnerable people and amplify the severity of humanitarian needs (UNOCHA 2022).