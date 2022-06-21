Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:0020 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 21 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 20 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 10,308 civilian casualties in the country: 4,597 killed and 5,711 injured. This included:

a total of 4,597 killed (1,775 men, 1,186 women, 128 girls, and 144 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,323 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,711 injured (1,159 men, 810 women, 127 girls, and 168 boys, as well as 176 children and 3,271 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,874 casualties (2,692 killed and 3,182 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,938 casualties (2,508 killed and 2,430 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 936 casualties (184 killed and 752 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,434 casualties (1,905 killed and 2,529 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 19 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 20 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 20 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.