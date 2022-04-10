Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 9April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 9 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 8 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 4,149 civilian casualties in the country: 1,766 killed and 2,383 injured. This included:

a total of 1,766 killed (452 men, 284 women, 27 girls, and 43 boys, as well as 69 children and 891 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,383 injured (272 men, 206 women, 45 girls, and 44 boys, as well as 126 children and 1,690 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,843 casualties (630 killed and 1,213 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,504 casualties (560 killed and 944 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 339 casualties (70 killed and 269 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,306 casualties (1,136 killed and 1,170 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 9 April (local time), 176 children had been killed and at least 324 injured.