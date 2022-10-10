Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 9 October 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 10 October 2022

From 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 9 October 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 15,592 civilian casualties in the country: 6,221 killed and 9,371 injured. This included:

a total of 6,221 killed (2,417 men, 1,662 women, 164 girls, and 195 boys, as well as 37 children and 1,746 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 9,371 injured (1,960 men, 1,441 women, 199 girls, and 277 boys, as well as 238 children and 5,256 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 8,653 casualties (3,696 killed and 4,957 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 6,868 casualties (3,297 killed and 3,571 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups: 1,785 casualties (399 killed and 1,386 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, IvanoFrankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Vinnytsia, Volyn, and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 6,939 casualties (2,525 killed and 4,414 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Civilian casualties from 1 to 9 October 2022 (individual cases verified by OHCHR)

From 1 to 9 October 2022, OHCHR recorded 373 civilian casualties:

97 killed (33 men, 19 women, 1 girl, 1 boy, as well as 2 children and 41 adults whose sex is yet unknown); and - 276 injured (61 men, 55 women, 3 girls, 8 boys, as well as 14 children and 135 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

This included:

This included: 83 killed and 253 injured in 60 settlements in regions (parts of regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred (90 percent of the total); and

14 killed and 23 injured in 5 settlements in parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups (10 percent of the total).

Per type of weapon/incident:

Explosive weapons with wide area effects: 90 killed and 259 injured (94 per cent);

Mines and explosive remnants of war: 7 killed and 17 injured (6 per cent).

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Since 2014, OHCHR has been documenting civilian casualties in Ukraine. Reports are based on information that the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) collected through interviews with victims and their relatives; witnesses; analysis of corroborating material confidentially shared with HRMMU; official records; open-source documents, photo and video materials; forensic records and reports; criminal investigation materials; court documents; reports by international and national non-governmental organisations; public reports by law enforcement and military actors; data from medical facilities and local authorities. All sources and information are assessed for their relevance and credibility and cross-checked against other information. In some instances, corroboration may take time. This may mean that conclusions on civilian casualties may be revised as more information becomes available and numbers may change as new information emerges over time. Statistics presented in the current update are based on individual civilian casualty records where the “reasonable grounds to believe” standard of proof was met, namely where, based on a body of verified information, an ordinarily prudent observer would have reasonable grounds to believe that the casualty took place as described.

