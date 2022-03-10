Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 9 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 10 March 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 9 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,506 civilian casualties in the country: 549 killed and 957 injured.

This included:

a total of 549 killed (101 men, 67 women, 6 girls, and 9 boys, as well as 26 children and 340 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 957 injured (81 men, 64 women, 14 girls, and 4 boys, as well as 34 children and 760 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 608 casualties (123 killed and 485 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 469 casualties (99 killed and 370 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 139 casualties (24 killed and 115 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 898 casualties (426 killed and 472 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, the towns of Volnovakha, Mariupol, Izium where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to which as of 1 p.m. (local time) 9 March, 61 children had been killed and 100 injured. OHCHR also notes a report by the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which as of 6 p.m. (local time) 8 March, the total number of civilian casualties in Kharkiv region was 170 killed (165 adults and 5 children) and 368 injured.