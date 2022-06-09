Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 8 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 9 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 8 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 9,519 civilian casualties in the country: 4,302 killed and 5,217 injured. This included:

a total of 4,302 killed (1,639 men, 1,075 women, 100 girls, and 105 boys, as well as 67 children and 1,316 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,217 injured (1,065 men, 727 women, 120 girls, and 149 boys, as well as 170 children and 2,986 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,472 casualties (2,493 killed and 2,979 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,665 casualties (2,339 killed and 2,326 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 807 casualties (154 killed and 653 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,047 casualties (1,809 killed and 2,238 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 7 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 8 June only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 8 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.