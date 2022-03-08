Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 7 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 8 March 2022

From 4 am on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 12 midnight on 7 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,335 civilian casualties in the country: 474 killed and 861 injured. This included:

a total of 474 killed (97 men, 54 women, 8 boys, and 4 girls, as well as 17 children and 294 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 861 injured (76 men, 55 women, 11 girls, and 3 boys, as well as 30 children and 686 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 545 casualties (96 killed and 449 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 409 casualties (72 killed and 337 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 136 casualties (24 killed and 112 injured)

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 790 casualties (378 killed and 412 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Governmentcontrolled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, the towns of Volnovakha,

Mariupol, Izium where there are allegations of hundreds of civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to which as of 12 pm (local time) 6 March, 38 children had been killed and 71 injured. OHCHR also notes a report by the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which as of 9 am (local time) 7 March, the total number of civilian casualties in Kharkiv region was 133 killed (128 adults and 5 children) and 319 injured.