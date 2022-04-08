Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 7 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 8 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 7 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,893 civilian casualties in the country: 1,626 killed and 2,267 injured. This included:

a total of 1,626 killed (418 men, 245 women, 26 girls, and 43 boys, as well as 63 children and 831 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,267 injured (267 men, 201 women, 45 girls, and 44 boys, as well as 108 children and 1,602 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,604 casualties (499 killed and 1,105 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,274 casualties (432 killed and 842 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 330 casualties (67 killed and 263 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,289 casualties (1,127 killed and 1,162 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 8 April (local time), 169 children had been killed and at least 306 injured.