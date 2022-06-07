Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 6 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 7 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 6 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 9,394 civilian casualties in the country: 4,253 killed and 5,141 injured. This included:

a total of 4,253 killed (1,617 men, 1,064 women, 100 girls, and 105 boys, as well as 67 children and 1,300 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,141 injured (1,044 men, 716 women, 118 girls, and 145 boys, as well as 170 children and 2,948 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,393 casualties (2,455 killed and 2,938 injured)

On Government-controlled territory: 4,602 casualties (2,303 killed and 2,299 injured)

On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 791 casualties (152 killed and 639 injured)

In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,001 casualties (1,798 killed and 2,203 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.