Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 6 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 7 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 6 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,838 civilian casualties in the country: 1,611 killed and 2,227 injured. This included:

a total of 1,611 killed (409 men, 240 women, 25 girls, and 43 boys, as well as 63 children and 831 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,227 injured (261 men, 196 women, 45 girls, and 42 boys, as well as 104 children and 1,579 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,584 casualties (492 killed and 1,092 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,258 casualties (425 killed and 833 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 326 casualties (67 killed and 259 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,254 casualties (1,119 killed and 1,135 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 7 April (local time), 167 children had been killed and at least 297 injured.