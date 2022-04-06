Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 5 April 2022

a total of 2,213 injured (254 men, 196 women, 44 girls, and 40 boys, as well as 104 children and 1,575 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,567 casualties (487 killed and 1,080 injured)  On Government-controlled territory: 1,241 casualties (420 killed and 821 injured)  On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 326 casualties (67 killed and 259 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,209 casualties (1,076 killed and 1,133 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region),

Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 6 April (local time), 167 children had been killed and at least 279 injured.