Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 4 May 2022 [EN/UK]

Date: 6 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 5 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 6,802 civilian casualties in the country: 3,309 killed and 3,493 injured. This included:

a total of 3,309 killed (1,194 men, 761 women, 73 girls, and 88 boys, as well as 73 children and 1,120 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,493 injured (452 men, 352 women, 75 girls, and 86 boys, as well as 169 children and 2,359 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 3,486 casualties (1,754 killed and 1,732 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 2,958 casualties (1,646 killed and 1,312 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 528 casualties (108 killed and 420 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,316 casualties (1,555 killed and 1,761 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.