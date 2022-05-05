Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 4 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 5 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 4 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 6,731 civilian casualties in the country: 3,280 killed and 3,451 injured. This included:

a total of 3,280 killed (1,183 men, 749 women, 72 girls, and 86 boys, as well as 73 children and 1,117 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,451 injured (447 men, 347 women, 74 girls, and 85 boys, as well as 169 children and 2,329 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 3,422 casualties (1,727 killed and 1,695 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 2,900 casualties (1,622 killed and 1,278 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 522 casualties (105 killed and 417 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,309 casualties (1,553 killed and 1,756 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.