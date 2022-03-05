Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 4 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 4am on 24 February 2022 until 12 midnight on 4 March 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,058 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 351 killed (71 men, 41 women, 8 boys, and 4 girls, as well as 10 children and 217 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 707 injured (58 men, 40 women, 11 girls, and 2 boys, as well as 23 children and 573 adults whose sex is yet unknown).471 casualties (86 killed and 385 injured) were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 355 (63 killed and 292 injured) in Government-controlled territory, and 116 (23 killed and 93 injured) in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’. 587 casualties (265 killed and 322 injured) were recorded in other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions) in places, which were under Government control when casualties occurred.

Most of the civilian casualties recorded from 4am on 24 February 2022 until 12 midnight on 4 March 2022, were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area3 , including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, the town of Volnovakha where hundreds of civilian casualties have been alleged. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

According to the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Rights of the Child and Children’s Rehabilitation, as of 4 March, 28 children were killed and 64 were injured in Government-controlled territory.

OHCHR also notes a report by the Ministry of Emergencies of Ukraine, according to which as of 9am (Kyiv time) 4 March, the total number of civilian casualties in Kharkiv region was 39 killed and 272 injured, including 10 children.