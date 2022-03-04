Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 4 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 4am on 24 February 2022 until 12 midnight on 3 March 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,006 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 331 killed (71 men, 40 women, 7 boys, and 3 girls, as well as 9 children and 201 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 675 injured (51 men, 40 women, 9 girls, and 2 boys, as well as 20 children and 553 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

440 casualties (77 killed and 363 injured) were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 331 (54 killed and 277 injured) in Government-controlled territory, and 109 (23 killed and 86 injured) in territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’.

566 casualties (254 killed and 312 injured) were recorded in other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Zhytomyr regions) in places, which were under Government control when casualties occurred.

Most of the civilian casualties recorded from 4am on 24 February 2022 until 12 midnight on 3 March 2022, were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multi-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory and especially in recent days, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, the town of Volnovakha (Government-controlled part of Donetsk region) where hundreds of civilian casualties have been alleged. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

On 1 March, the Minister of Health of Ukraine said that 16 children have been killed since 24 February. According to the Adviser – the Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for the Rights of the Child and Children’s Rehabilitation, as of 4 March, 28 children were killed and 64 were injured in Government-controlled territory. OHCHR also notes a report by the Ministry of Emergencies of Ukraine, according to which as of 09.00 (Kyiv time) 4 March, the total number of civilian casualties in Kharkiv region was 39 killed and 272 injured, including 10 children.