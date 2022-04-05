Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 4 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 5 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 4 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,675 civilian casualties in the country: 1,480 killed and 2,195 injured. This included:

a total of 1,480 killed (331 men, 211 women, 22 girls, and 40 boys, as well as 61 children and 815 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,195 injured (253 men, 194 women, 43 girls, and 40 boys, as well as 100 children and 1,565 adults whose sex is yet unknown) In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,539 casualties (474 killed and 1,065 injured) On Government-controlled territory: 1,215 casualties (407 killed and 808 injured) On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 324 casualties (67 killed and 257 injured) In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,136 casualties (1,006 killed and 1,130 injured)



Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Borodianka (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 5 April (local time), 165 children had been killed and 266 injured.