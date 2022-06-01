Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 31 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 1 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 31 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 9,094 civilian casualties in the country: 4,149 killed and 4,945 injured. This included:

a total of 4,149 killed (1,569 men, 1,034 women, 98 girls, and 100 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,279 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,945 injured (986 men, 671 women, 115 girls, and 140 boys, as well as 168 children and 2,865 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,196 casualties (2,371 killed and 2,825 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,467 casualties (2,225 killed and 2,242 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 729 casualties (146 killed and 583 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,898 casualties (1,778 killed and 2,120 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 30 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 31 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 31 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.