Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 31 July 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 1 to 31 July 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 1,455 civilian casualties in Ukraine:

355 killed (111 men, 86 women, 6 girls, 9 boys, and 143 adults whose sex is yet unknown); and

1,100 injured (190 men, 167 women, 20 girls, 30 boys, as well as 8 children and 685 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

This included:

 301 killed and 903 injured in 126 settlements in regions (parts of regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred (83 percent of the total); and

 54 killed and 197 injured in 14 settlements in parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups (17 percent of the total).

Per type of weapon/incident: