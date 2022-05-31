Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 30 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 31 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 30 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 9,029 civilian casualties in the country: 4,113 killed and 4,916 injured. This included:

a total of 4,113 killed (1,550 men, 1,023 women, 95 girls, and 100 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,276 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,916 injured (978 men, 658 women, 115 girls, and 138 boys, as well as 168 children and 2,859 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,145 casualties (2,337 killed and 2,808 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,425 casualties (2,193 killed and 2,232 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 720 casualties (144 killed and 576 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,884 casualties (1,776 killed and 2,108 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 29 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 30 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 30 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.