Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 3 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 4 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 3 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 6,635 civilian casualties in the country: 3,238 killed and 3,397 injured. This included:

a total of 3,238 killed (1,162 men, 738 women, 71 girls, and 84 boys, as well as 72 children and 1,111 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,397 injured (424 men, 337 women, 71 girls, and 82 boys, as well as 169 children and 2,314 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 3,352 casualties (1,700 killed and 1,652 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 2,859 casualties (1,599 killed and 1,260 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 493 casualties (101 killed and 392 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,283 casualties (1,538 killed and 1,745 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.