Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 3 July 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 3 July 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 11,152 civilian casualties in the country: 4,889 killed and 6,263 injured. This included:

a total of 4,889 killed (1,862 men, 1,264 women, 137 girls, and 157 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,428 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 6,263 injured (1,246 men, 881 women, 138 girls, and 193 boys, as well as 190 children and 3,615 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 6,252 casualties (2,844 killed and 3,408 injured)  On Government-controlled territory: 5,242 casualties (2,643 killed and 2,599 injured)

On territory controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups: 1,010 casualties (201 killed and 809 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,900 casualties (2,045 killed and 2,855 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region),

Izium (Kharkiv region), Lysychansk, Popasna, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

Civilian casualties in June 2022 From 1 to 30 June 2022, OHCHR recorded 1,390 civilian casualties:

361 killed (112 men, 76 women, 5 boys, 4 girls, and 1 child and 163 adults whose sex is yet unknown); and - 1,029 injured (223 men, 167 women, 35 boys, 14 girls, and 21 children and 569 adults whose sex is yet unknown).

This included:

51 killed and 206 injured in 18 settlements in parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups (18.5 percent of the total); and

310 killed and 823 injured in 162 settlements in regions (parts of regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred (81.5 per cent of the total):

Per type of weapon/incident: