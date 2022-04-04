Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 3 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 4 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 3 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,527 civilian casualties in the country: 1,430 killed and 2,097 injured. This included:

a total of 1,430 killed (297 men, 202 women, 22 girls, and 40 boys, as well as 59 children and 810 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 2,097 injured (248 men, 189 women, 42 girls, and 38 boys, as well as 98 children and 1,482 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,518 casualties (472 killed and 1,046 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 1,198 casualties (405 killed and 793 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 320 casualties (67 killed and 253 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 2,009 casualties (958 killed and 1,051 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Irpin (Kyiv region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 4 April (local time), 161 children had been killed and 264 injured.