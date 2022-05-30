Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 29 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 30 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 29 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,900 civilian casualties in the country: 4,074 killed and 4,826 injured. This included:

a total of 4,074 killed (1,540 men, 1,014 women, 93 girls, and 100 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,258 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,826 injured (971 men, 653 women, 112 girls, and 137 boys, as well as 166 children and 2,787 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 5,037 casualties (2,307 killed and 2,730 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,332 casualties (2,171 killed and 2,161 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 705 casualties (136 killed and 569 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,863 casualties (1,767 killed and 2,096 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 26 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred from 27 to 29 May only, as during these days OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported from 27 to 29 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.