Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 29 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 30 March 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 29 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 3,090 civilian casualties in the country: 1,189 killed and 1,901 injured. This included:

a total of 1,189 killed (239 men, 172 women, 17 girls, and 34 boys, as well as 57 children and 670 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,901 injured (218 men, 164 women, 36 girls, and 30 boys, as well as 76 children and 1,377 adults whose sex is yet unknown) In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,363 casualties (393 killed and 970 injured) On Government-controlled territory: 1,055 casualties (328 killed and 727 injured) On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 308 casualties (65 killed and 243 injured) In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,727 casualties (796 killed and 931 injured)



Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 30 March (local time), 145 children had been killed and 222 injured.