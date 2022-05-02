Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 28 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 29 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 28 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 6,134 civilian casualties in the country:

2,899 killed and 3,235 injured. This included:

- a total of 2,899 killed (970 men, 646 women, 64 girls, and 76 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,073 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

- a total of 3,235 injured (380 men, 314 women, 67 girls, and 76 boys, as well as 166 children and 2,232 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,963 casualties (1,411 killed and 1,552 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 2,499 casualties (1,317 killed and 1,182 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 464 casualties (94 killed and 370 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,171 casualties (1,488 killed and 1,683 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics