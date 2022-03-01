Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 27 February 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 4am on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s military action against Ukraine started, until 12 midnight on 27 February 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 406 civilian casualties in Ukraine: 102 killed (15 men, 14 women, 3 boys, 2 girls, as well as 2 children and 66 adults whose sex is yet unknown) and 304 injured (26 men, 18 women, 5 girls, 2 boys, as well as 14 children and 239 adults whose sex is yet unknown). 196 casualties (50 killed and 146 injured) were recorded in Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 158 (37 killed and 121 injured) in Government-controlled territory, and 38 (13 killed and 25 injured) in territory controlled by the selfproclaimed ‘republics’. 210 casualties (52 killed and 158 injured) were recorded in other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia regions) in places which were under Government control when casualties occurred.

Most of these casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area2 , including shelling from heavy artillery and MLRS3 , and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that real figures are considerably higher, especially in Government-controlled territory, as the receipt of information from some locations where intensive hostilities have been going on was delayed and many reports were still pending corroboration.

In this context, OHCHR notes reports of information from the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, indicating 352 persons (338 adults and 14 children) were killed, and 1,684 persons (1,568 adults and 116 children) were injured as of 27 February. They did not provide disaggregated data regarding civilian and military casualties.