Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 27 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 28 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 27 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 6,009 civilian casualties in the country: 2,829 killed and 3,180 injured. This included:

a total of 2,829 killed (932 men, 626 women, 62 girls, and 75 boys, as well as 68 children and 1,066 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,180 injured (368 men, 302 women, 66 girls, and 73 boys, as well as 164 children and 2,207 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,883 casualties (1,354 killed and 1,529 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 2,438 casualties (1,266 killed and 1,172 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 445 casualties (88 killed and 357 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,126 casualties (1,475 killed and 1,651 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.