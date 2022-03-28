Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 26 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 26 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,909 civilian casualties in the country: 1,119 killed and 1,790 injured. This included:

a total of 1,119 killed (224 men, 168 women, 15 girls, and 32 boys, as well as 52 children and 628 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,790 injured (201 men, 150 women, 32 girls, and 24 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,313 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,281 casualties (360 killed and 921 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 995 casualties (301 killed and 694 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 286 casualties (59 killed and 227 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,628 casualties (759 killed and 869 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. 27 March (local time), 139 children had been killed and at least 205 injured.