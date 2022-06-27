Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 26 June 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 27 June 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 26 June 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 10,631 civilian casualties in the country: 4,731 killed and 5,900 injured. This included:

a total of 4,731 killed (1,812 men, 1,225 women, 134 girls, and 155 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,364 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 5,900 injured (1,196 men, 829 women, 131 girls, and 174 boys, as well as 184 children and 3,386 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 6,029 casualties (2,773 killed and 3,256 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 5,061 casualties (2,582 killed and 2,479 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 968 casualties (191 killed and 777 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 4,602 casualties (1,958 killed and 2,644 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna, Lysychansk, and Sievierodonetsk (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 23 June 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred from 24 to 26 June only, as during these days OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported from 24 to 26 June have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.