Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 26 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 27 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 26 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 5,939 civilian casualties in the country: 2,787 killed and 3,152 injured. This included:

a total of 2,787 killed (912 men, 611 women, 61 girls, and 74 boys, as well as 67 children and 1,062 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,152 injured (365 men, 296 women, 66 girls, and 73 boys, as well as 163 children and 2,189 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,826 casualties (1,314 killed and 1,512 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 2,388 casualties (1,229 killed and 1,159 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 438 casualties (85 killed and 353 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,113 casualties (1,473 killed and 1,640 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.