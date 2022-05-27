Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 256May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 27 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 26 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,766 civilian casualties in the country: 4,031 killed and 4,735 injured. This included:

a total of 4,031 killed (1,529 men, 995 women, 92 girls, and 100 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,246 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,735 injured (957 men, 629 women, 110 girls, and 132 boys, as well as 164 children and 2,743 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 4,947 casualties (2,274 killed and 2,673 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,277 casualties (2,145 killed and 2,132 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 670 casualties (129 killed and 541 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,819 casualties (1,757 killed and 2,062 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 25 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 26 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 26 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.