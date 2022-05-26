Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 25 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 26 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 25 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,691 civilian casualties in the country: 3,998 killed and 4,693 injured. This included:

a total of 3,998 killed (1,507 men, 989 women, 92 girls, and 99 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,242 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,693 injured (948 men, 620 women, 109 girls, and 131 boys, as well as 164 children and 2,721 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 4,912 casualties (2,251 killed and 2,661 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,246 casualties (2,122 killed and 2,124 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 666 casualties (129 killed and 537 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,779 casualties (1,747 killed and 2,032 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 24 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 25 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 25 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.