Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 25 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 26 March 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 25 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,858 civilian casualties in the country: 1,104 killed and 1,754 injured. This included:

a total of 1,104 killed (221 men, 167 women, 15 girls, and 30 boys, as well as 51 children and 620 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,754 injured (194 men, 148 women, 30 girls, and 24 boys, as well as 70 children and 1,288 adults whose sex is yet unknown) o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,262 casualties (354 killed and 908 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 976 casualties (295 killed and 681 injured)

 On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 286 casualties (59 killed and 227 injured) o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,596 casualties (750 killed and 846 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. (local time) 26 March, 136 children had been killed and 199 injured. OHCHR also notes the report of the Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which as of 6 p.m. (local time) 25 March, 323 civilians had been killed in the region, including 15 children.