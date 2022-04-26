Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 25 April 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 26 April 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation's armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00midnight on 25 April 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 5,840 civilian casualties in the country: 2,729 killed and 3,111 injured. This included:

a total of 2,729 killed (879 men, 595 women, 61 girls, and 73 boys, as well as 67 children and 1,054 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 3,111 injured (358 men, 289 women, 65 girls, and 72 boys, as well as 162 children and 2,165 adults whose sex is yet unknown) In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 2,759 casualties (1,268 killed and 1,491 injured) On Government-controlled territory: 2,329 casualties (1,185 killed and 1,144 injured) On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed 'republics': 430 casualties (83 killed and 347 injured) In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,081 casualties (1,461 killed and 1,620 injured)



Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 24 April 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 25 April only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 25 April have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

Since 2014, OHCHR has been documenting civilian casualties in Ukraine. Reports are based on information that the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) collected through interviews with victims and their relatives; witnesses; analysis of corroborating material confidentially shared with HRMMU; official records; open-source documents, photo and video materials; forensic records and reports; criminal investigation materials; court documents; reports by international and national non-governmental organisations; public reports by law enforcement and military actors; data from medical facilities and local authorities. All sources and information are assessed for their relevance and credibility and cross-checked against other information. In some instances, corroboration may take time. This may mean that conclusions on civilian casualties may be revised as more information becomes available and numbers may change as new information emerges over time.

Since 24 February 2022, in the context of the Russian Federation's military action in Ukraine, HRMMU has been unable to visit places of incidents and interview victims and witnesses there. All other sources of information have been extensively used, including HRMMU contact persons and partners in places where civilian casualties occurred. Statistics presented in the current update are based on individual civilian casualty records where the "reasonable grounds to believe" standard of proof was met, namely where, based on a body of verified information, an ordinarily prudent observer would have reasonable grounds to believe that the casualty took place as described.

Ukrainian and Russian language versions of this update as they become available, please visit this page.

For more information and media requests, please contact:

Liz Throssell + 41 22 917 9296 / elizabeth.throssell@un.org or

Lori Brumat +41 22 928 91 49 / lori.brumat@un.org

Ravina Shamdasani + 41 22 917 9169 / ravina.shamdasani@un.org

Tag and share

****Twitter** @UNHumanRights

Facebook unitednationshumanrights

Instagram @unitednationshumanrights**