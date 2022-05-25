Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 24 May 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

Date: 25 May 2022

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 24 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,628 civilian casualties in the country: 3,974 killed and 4,654 injured. This included:

a total of 3,974 killed (1,497 men, 985 women, 91 girls, and 99 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,233 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 4,654 injured (938 men, 619 women, 108 girls, and 130 boys, as well as 164 children and 2,695 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 4,872 casualties (2,234 killed and 2,638 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 4,217 casualties (2,106 killed and 2,111 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian affiliated armed groups: 655 casualties (128 killed and 527 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 3,756 casualties (1,740 killed and 2,016 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

An increase in figures in this update compared with the previous update (as of 24:00 midnight on 23 May 2022 (local time) should not be attributed to civilian casualties that occurred on 24 May only, as during this day OHCHR also corroborated casualties that occurred on previous days. Similarly, not all civilian casualties that were reported on 24 May have been included into the above figures. Some of them are still pending corroboration and if confirmed, will be reported on in future updates.