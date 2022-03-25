Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24.00 24 March 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 24 March 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 2,788 civilian casualties in the country: 1,081 killed and 1,707 injured. This included:

a total of 1,081 killed (219 men, 165 women, 15 girls, and 30 boys, as well as 48 children and 604 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 1,707 injured (189 men, 146 women, 28 girls, and 23 boys, as well as 69 children and 1,252 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 1,240 casualties (344 killed and 896 injured)

On Government-controlled territory: 957 casualties (285 killed and 672 injured)

On territory controlled by the self-proclaimed ‘republics’: 283 casualties (59 killed and 224 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 1,548 casualties (737 killed and 811 injured)

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes.

OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration. This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics.

OHCHR notes the report of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, according to which as of 8 a.m. (local time) 25 March, 135 children had been killed and 184 injured. OHCHR also notes the report of the Head of the Investigative Department of the National Police of Kharkiv region, according to which as of 6 p.m. (local time) 24 March, 306 civilians had been killed in the region, including 15 children.