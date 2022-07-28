Ukraine: Civilian casualties as of 24:00 24 July 2022 [EN/RU/UK]

From 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24 July 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 12,272 civilian casualties in the country: 5,237 killed and 7,035 injured. This included:

a total of 5,237 killed (2,019 men, 1,379 women, 143 girls, and 164 boys, as well as 41 children and 1,491 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

a total of 7,035 injured (1,384 men, 1,017 women, 150 girls, and 215 boys, as well as 195 children and 4,074 adults whose sex is yet unknown)

o In Donetsk and Luhansk regions: 6,849 casualties (3,089 killed and 3,760 injured)

 On Government-controlled territory: 5,668 casualties (2,848 killed and 2,820 injured)

 On territory controlled by Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups: 1,181 casualties (241 killed and 940 injured)

o In other regions of Ukraine (the city of Kyiv, and Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Zhytomyr regions), which were under Government control when casualties occurred: 5,423 casualties (2,148 killed and 3,275 injured)